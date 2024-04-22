Hot week ahead for TN

Chennai: As temperatures soar across Tamil Nadu, residents brace themselves for a scorching week ahead.

The bustling city of Chennai is on track to hit a sizzling 40°C, while some southern districts may receive relief in the form of rain.

However, the Meteorological Department warns that the rest of the state will continue to experience sweltering conditions.

Moderate rain is forecasted for four days starting today in select areas, offering temporary respite from the heat. The Chennai Regional Meteorological Department predicts that moderate rain may occur in the Western Ghats and adjoining districts, attributed to a low atmospheric circulation over the Tamil Nadu coastal areas. Additionally, light to moderate rain is expected in South Tamil Nadu, Delta districts, and Karaikal on April 24 and 25.

However, dry weather is anticipated on April 26 and 27, exacerbating the heatwave conditions. The maximum temperature is expected to exceed normal levels by up to 5 degrees Celsius in some interior districts from today until April 25th.

For Chennai and its suburbs, cloudy skies will prevail with maximum temperatures hovering around 40°C. A warning has been issued that Chennai could record temperatures as high as 40°C today and tomorrow, with the mercury hitting 104 degrees Fahrenheit.