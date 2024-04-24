Campaigning for second phase of LS polls ends

Thiruvananthapuram: As the campaigning for the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 draws to a close today, April 24, political parties are making their final push to woo voters ahead of polling day on April 26.

A total of 89 constituencies spread across 13 states will go to polls in this phase of the elections.

The first phase of polling, held on April 19, witnessed a voter turnout of approximately 64 per cent. With the ongoing elections being conducted in seven phases, the last phase is scheduled for June 1, and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

The constituencies scheduled for polls in the second phase include Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Several key contests are expected in this phase, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s bid for re-election from the Wayanad constituency in Kerala. Gandhi faces competition from Annie Raja of the CPI and K Surendran of the BJP in this significant electoral battle.

In another notable contest, incumbent MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is pitted against Union Minister of State and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar in the Thiruvananthapuram seat in Kerala.

Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Hema Malini is seeking a third term from Mathura as a BJP candidate, while Ramayan actor Arun Govil has been nominated by the BJP in Meerut. Both Mathura and Meerut will be voting in the second phase.

On the final day of campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address public meetings in Surguja, Chhattisgarh, as well as in Sagar and Betul, Madhya Pradesh. Elsewhere, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign in Wayanad for her brother Rahul Gandhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be in Amravati, Maharashtra, along with Rahul Gandhi, addressing public meetings.

Additionally, BJP national president JP Nadda will focus on Bihar, holding campaign events in Bhagalpur, Khagaria, and Madhubani. Bhagalpur and Madhubani are among the constituencies voting on April 26, while Khagaria will go to the polls in the third phase on May 7.

With the conclusion of campaigning, all eyes are now on the voters as they prepare to exercise their democratic right and shape the future of the nation in the upcoming phase of the Lok Sabha Elections.