Taiwan reports Chinese military incursions near island

Amid escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait, the island nation’s Ministry of National Defence reported the detection of Chinese military aircraft and vessels operating near Taiwan.

According to official statements, 10 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and 6 People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were detected as of 6 am (local time) today.

Of particular concern was the incursion of 7 aircraft across the median line of the Taiwan Strait, breaching Taiwan’s southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). Taiwan’s armed forces, represented by the Republic of China Armed Forces (ROCArmedForces), closely monitored the situation and responded appropriately to the perceived threat.

“10 PLA (Chinese) aircraft and 6 PLAN (Chinese) vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly,” said Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence in a post on X.

The provocative maneuvers by Chinese military assets come amid heightened tensions between Taiwan and China, with Beijing asserting its territorial claims over the self-governing island. Taiwan has long been a source of contention between China and the international community, with Beijing viewing the island as an integral part of its territory, while Taiwan maintains its sovereignty.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Wednesday said it detected seven naval vessels and two Chinese military aircraft around the country between 6 am (local time) to 6 am (local time).

In a post on X, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence stated, “2 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly.”

