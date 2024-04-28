CSK sets 213-run target for SRH in IPL thriller

In a high-octane clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), CSK showcased their batting prowess by posting an imposing total of 213 runs for SRH to chase down. The electrifying atmosphere at the MA Chidambaram Stadium set the stage for an exhilarating encounter, with CSK’s top-order batsmen putting on a stellar performance.

Batting first, CSK got off to a solid start despite an early setback with the loss of opener Rahane. However, skipper Ruturaj and Daryll Mitchell seized control of the innings, unleashing a barrage of boundaries and sixes to keep the scoreboard ticking. Mitchell’s aggressive knock of 52 runs off just 32 balls, adorned with seven fours and a six, set the tone for CSK’s innings.

Following Mitchell’s departure, Dubae joined Ruturaj in the middle and added to the onslaught with his trademark big hits. Ruturaj, in particular, was in sublime touch, showcasing exquisite strokes and elegant shot-making throughout his innings. Just when it seemed he was destined for a well-deserved century, he fell agonizingly short by just two runs, departing for a scintillating 98 off 54 deliveries. His innings was a masterclass in batting, characterized by impeccable timing and grace.

While Ruturaj stole the show with his splendid knock, contributions from other CSK batsmen also played a crucial role in bolstering the team’s total. Despite facing some resistance from the SRH bowlers, CSK managed to maintain a brisk run rate, accumulating boundaries and sixes at regular intervals.

For SRH, it was a challenging night with the ball, as CSK’s batsmen took control of the proceedings. Pat Cummins proved to be the most expensive bowler for SRH, conceding 49 runs in his four overs. However, T Natarajan managed to pick up a wicket, albeit conceding 43 runs in his spell.

With CSK setting a daunting target of 213 runs, the pressure is now on SRH’s batting lineup to deliver a stellar performance in their run chase.