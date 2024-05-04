Cong tally to be all-time low in LS polls: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that Congress’ tally in the Lok Sabha polls will be an “all-time low”, as the grand old party would struggle to cross even the “half-century” mark in the hustings.

He also mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli seat, ”sensing defeat” in Kerala’s Wayanad, where he is a sitting MP.

Addressing back-to-back rallies in the Bardhaman-Durgapur and Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituencies , Modi said that if Congress is voted to power, it would ”snatch” quotas meant for the Scheduled Caste, Dalits and OBCs and give those to its ”jihadi vote bank” to pursue the party’s ”appeasement politics”.