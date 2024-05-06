Pradeep Ranganathan, Ashwath’s next is titled Dragon

In a thrilling collaboration, director Ashwath Marimuth and writer Pradeep Ranganathan have united their creative prowess for an upcoming film under the esteemed banner of AGS Entertainment. Titled “Dragon,” this cinematic venture marks AGS Entertainment’s 26th project, promising audiences an exhilarating ride into the realms of imagination and intrigue.

The revelation of the film’s title came through a captivating promotional video shared by the makers on their social media platforms last Sunday, igniting curiosity and anticipation among cinephiles. With a narrative woven from the minds of Ashwath and Pradeep, “Dragon” promises to deliver a cinematic experience brimming with originality and depth.

Ashwath, the director behind this ambitious project, has also contributed to the script alongside Pradeep, ensuring a harmonious blend of vision and storytelling. Creative producer Archana Kalpathi is at the helm, steering the project towards its destined greatness while keeping the details of the cast and plot tantalizingly under wraps, leaving fans eagerly speculating about what surprises lie in store.

Adding to the allure of “Dragon” is the musical mastery of composer Leon James, known for his remarkable work in “Oh My Kadavule,” a collaboration with Ashwath. James’s melodies are anticipated to elevate the film’s emotional resonance and captivate audiences with their enchanting allure.

Behind the lens, cinematographer Niketh Bommi and editor Pradeep E Ragav bring their expertise to the table.