Tell Akbar, Aurangzeb’s descendants, this is ‘new India’: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, said that it is important to inform “the descendants of Akbar and Aurangzeb” about the new India, which has zero tolerance for disrespect towards national heroes.

“Tell Akbar and Aurangzeb’s descendants, this is ‘new India’ and has zero tolerance for disrespect towards national heroes,” he said.

“The BJP holds respect for India’s martyrs, while on the other side two days ago, Samajwadi Party goons climbed the statue of Maharana Pratap in Mainpuri, attempted to damage the statue and used abusive language”, he added.

Addressing a public meeting in Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituency, the Chief Minister said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the significance of the ‘Panch Pran’ in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava, which included among others, ending slavery and respecting heritage. The construction of the magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the renovated of Vishwanath Dham in Kashi, the Shaheed Museum in Shahjahanpur, and the construction of the huge statue of Bajrangbali in Hanumant Dham highlight the respect for heritage.”