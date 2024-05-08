Modi prays at Telangana Rajeshwara Swamy temple

Karim Nagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam in Vemulawada in Karimnagar district of Telangana.

The Prime Minister is set to kick off his election campaign in Telangana today. PM Modi reached the southern state on Tuesday night and stayed at the Rajbhavan.

After offering prayers at the temple, PM Modi will hold rallies in Karimnagar and Warangal area of Telangana. After completing his campaign in Telangana, the Prime Minister will hold a rally in the neighbouring state, Andhra Pradesh’s Rajampet. He will also hold a roadshow in Vijayawada today. On Tuesday, Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s family met PM Narendra Modi in Hyderabad and expressed gratitude for conferring the Bharat Ratna to the former Prime Minister.

Rao’s family also discussed a wide range of topics like culture, and India’s development strides, among others. After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leader and grandson of former PM PV Narasimha Rao- NV Subhash said, “We were very happy when PM Modi called all the members of the family of former PM PV Narasimha Rao, after conferring the Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao. Yesterday, all our family members met PM Modi. It was a great occasion and a wide range of discussions took place. The type of discussions we had, I felt PM Modi was like my grandfather and we never felt that there was a difference between Narasimha Rao and PM Modi. We discussed not only political issues but also discussed science, technology, health and education for about 30-45 mins…”