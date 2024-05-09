Special buses to clear weekend extra rush

Chennai: In a bid to facilitate hassle-free travel for passengers during the upcoming weekend, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations have announced the operation of 1,290 special buses from Friday to Sunday.

These additional services aim to accommodate the surge in travel demand during weekends and provide commuters with convenient transportation options.

According to an official release, the transport corporations will deploy 425 special buses on Friday and 505 buses on Saturday, departing from Kilambakkam terminus to various destinations including Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, and Salem.

From Koyambedu, an additional 55 special buses will be operated on both Friday and Saturday, catering to routes such as Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru.

Moreover, to meet the travel demands from Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Tirupur, and Erode, a total of 250 special buses will be deployed to various parts of the state.

Passengers are encouraged to utilize online ticket booking facilities to plan their trips efficiently. The statement released by the transport authorities revealed that a significant number of passengers have already booked their seats for the upcoming weekend, with 10,985 passengers booking seats for Friday, 6,482 for Saturday, and 10,237 for Sunday.