CBSE Class 10 results: 93.60% students clear exam

Chennai: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for the Class 10 examinations on Monday, revealing a pass percentage of 93.60%. The results showcased a commendable performance by students across the country, with a significant number achieving high marks.

According to officials, girls outperformed boys by 2.04 percentage points, with an impressive 94.75% of female students clearing the exam. This trend reflects the continued academic excellence demonstrated by female students in CBSE examinations.

A notable highlight of this year’s results is the outstanding performance of students scoring above 95% marks. More than 47,000 students achieved this remarkable feat, underscoring their dedication and hard work towards academic success. Additionally, over 2.12 lakh students secured marks above 90%, further emphasizing the overall high standards of achievement.

While celebrating the success of the majority of students, officials also noted that a portion of students, totaling more than 1.32 lakh, were placed in the ‘compartment’ category. This represents a marginal decrease compared to the previous year, indicating an overall improvement in academic performance.

The declaration of Class 10 results marks a significant milestone for students, paving the way for their future academic pursuits and career aspirations.