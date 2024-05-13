Fire reported after drone attack at Russian oil refinery

The night-time raid in the Volgograd region was repelled by the Russian air defences, Governor Andrey Botsharov wrote on Telegram.

However, the falling drone detonated and caused a fire on the refinery site, which has since been extinguished. There were no casualties, the governor said.

Moscow has been waging a full-scale war against Ukraine for more than two years.

To disrupt Russia’s infrastructure and reduce its war revenues, the Ukrainians have, in turn, repeatedly targeted oil refineries hundreds of kilometres deep inside the country.