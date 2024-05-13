UK government mulls broader ban on ‘extreme protest groups’

A range of organisations including Just Stop Oil and Palestine Action could be banned in the UK as “extreme protest groups” under new proposals tabled by a senior government advisor.

The approach currently applied to terrorist organisations should be used as a model, according to advisor on political violence John Woodcock, also known as Lord Walney, the BBC reported on Sunday, citing extracts from the report.

In recommendations now due to be presented to the Cabinet, Woodcock backs proscribing groups that “routinely use criminal tactics to try to achieve their aims.”

“Militant groups like Palestine Action and Just Stop Oil are using criminal tactics to create mayhem and hold the public and workers to ransom without fear of consequence,” he said.