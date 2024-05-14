Airtel, Google Cloud join hands

This alliance will provide Airtel customers with a suite of cutting-edge cloud solutions from Google Cloud, accelerating cloud adoption and modernisation. Both companies will create industry-leading AI/ML solutions, which Airtel will train on its extensive data set.

“We are happy to partner with Google Cloud and jointly address this market opportunity with secure and scalable Cloud solutions for government, enterprises, and emerging businesses,” Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO of Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.