Slapped, Kicked in chest, stomach: Swati in FIR

New Delhi: Slapped, dragged and kicked in the chest – AAP leader Swati Maliwal’s complaint against Bibhav Kumar, an aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, raises serious charges of assault.

Maliwal claims that on Monday morning, she was assaulted by Mr Kumar in the drawing room of the Chief Minister’s official residence, with Mr Kejriwal present in the house at the time.

In the FIR filed last night, Maliwal said she arrived at Arvind Kejriwal’s home at 6, Flag Staff Road, Civil Lines and attempted to contact the chief minister’s aide but received no response. She said she informed the staff of her presence and was asked to wait in the drawing room.

She alleged that while she was waiting, Bibhav Kumar burst into the room and started verbally abusing her.Swati Maliwal gave harrowing details, accusing Kumar of slapping her seven-eight times on the face and hitting her chest, stomach, and sensitive parts. “Bibhav came and started abusing and kept slapping without provocation,”

Swati Maliwal claimed in her complaint. “I made noise and said ‘Let me go’, but he kept beating me continuously and abusing me in Hindi. He threatened, ‘We will see, we will deal with it’. I informed him that I was menstruating and in considerable pain, begging him to leave me alone.”

“I felt absolutely shocked and was screaming for help over and over again. In order to protect myself, I pushed him away with my legs. At that time, he pounced on me, brutally dragged and deliberately pulled my shirt up,” the FIR reads. “Bibhav Kumar did not relent and attacked me by kicking me in my chest, stomach and pelvis area with his legs.”

Swati Maliwal added in her complaint that she managed to run out of the house and call the police.