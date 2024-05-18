Australia sanctions entities linked to N Korea arms supply

Australia on Friday imposed financial sanctions on six entities linked to North Korea’s supply of weapons to Russia.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the continued transfer of weapons from North Korea to Russia was a “flagrant violation” of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

“Australia condemns, in the strongest possible terms, North Korea’s illegal export and Russia’s procurement and use of North Korean ballistic missiles, in support of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine,” she said in a statement.

“The use of North Korean ballistic missiles by Russia increases the suffering of the Ukrainian people, supports Russia’s illegal and immoral war of aggression and undermines the global non-proliferation regime.”