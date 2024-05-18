Russia reports over 100 Ukrainian drone attacks

Russian authorities on Friday reported more than 100 Ukrainian drone attacks, causing at least one fatality and damage in various regions.

The Krasnodar region in the south of Russia and the Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine were particularly badly affected.

In Belgorod, a woman and her son died after a drone hit their car, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. The father and another man were injured.

According to images from the scene, a large fire also broke out at a petrol station after it was hit.

In Tuapse in the Krasnodar region, there was a major fire at an oil processing plant.

As per the eyewitness reports on social networks, a harbour and an oil depot were hit in the Black Sea city of Novorossiysk.