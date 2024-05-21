Bengaluru blast: NIA searches two doctor’s houses in Kovai

Chennai: In a significant development in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) conducted searches at the residences of two doctors in Coimbatore on Tuesday. The searches are related to the low-intensity IED explosion at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru’s Brookefield area on March 1, which injured at least 10 people.

NIA teams visited the homes of Dr. Naheem on Periasubbanna Gounder Street and Dr. Jaffer Iqbal on Narayanaguru Street in Sai Baba Colony. During the searches, police personnel were stationed outside the residences to ensure security and prevent any untoward incidents.

These actions follow the arrest of two suspects, Mussavir Hussain Shazeb and Abdul Matheen Taha, in West Bengal on April 12. The investigation continues as authorities seek to uncover more details about the blast and those involved.