Cyclone Alert: TN, Kerala brace for heavy downpour

Chennai: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, anticipating extremely heavy rainfall due to multiple land-based cyclonic circulations and low-pressure systems currently affecting the region. This alert comes as weather conditions in the Bay of Bengal are set to deteriorate further.

The IMD has forecast the formation of a low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal around May 22. This system is expected to track northeastwards initially and is likely to intensify into a depression over the central Bay of Bengal by approximately May 24. Meteorologists are closely monitoring this development, with a potential cyclone formation on the horizon by May 23 and 24.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions as heavy rainfall and severe weather conditions could lead to flooding and disruptions. Authorities are preparing for emergency response operations to ensure the safety and well-being of those in the cyclone’s path.

Meanwhile, a total of 11 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the last five days between May 16 and 20 in places where heavy rains lashed. One person died in Cuddalore district due to lightning and thunder, while another person died in flash floods in Kanyakumari district.

According to a statement from the Revenue Department about the status of rain in various places at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, 37 districts received an average rainfall of 1.77 cm. Namakkal district received the highest rainfall of 7.12 cm. In the past 24 hours, 12 cattle died and 24 huts/houses were damaged due to rain. In Erode, Namakkal and Karur districts, 469 people were given shelter in relief camps and they returned home after the rains stopped.

On a normal course, Tamil Nadu receives 12.5 cm of rain during the summer between March and May. This year, between March 1 and May 20, the State received 9.63 cm of rain. This is 7% less than the normal rainfall.