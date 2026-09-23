USA: Dominators Crush Buddies by 51 Runs in SRCA league, Fifer for Shyam Bodipudi

California, Sept 23:

Dominators produced a dominant bowling performance to beat Buddies by 51 runs in a one-sided match in SRCA League match played at Windemere Ranch Middle School Cricket Ground at San Ramon. After being bowled out for 78 in 19.4 overs, Buddies were dismissed for just 27 in 13.5 overs.

Prashanth Natarajan top-scored for Dominators with a patient 25 off 26 balls, while Daniel Rajapandian made 19 off 25 balls with two fours. Murari Koushik Muthu Kannapiran and Arunkumar Kuppuswamy contributed six runs each as Dominators struggled to build partnerships. Ramesh Ranga was the pick of the Buddies bowling attack with three wickets for 13 runs, while Rajesh Koppa claimed four for 10.

Chasing 79, Buddies’ innings collapsed almost immediately. Anurag Mishra remained unbeaten on nine off 32 balls, but received little support as wickets fell regularly. Shyam Bodipudi was the chief destroyer, claiming five wickets for just seven runs in four overs, including a maiden. Arun Ramasami added three wickets for three runs, while Murari Koushik took one for four. Dominators wrapped up the innings in just 13.5 overs to complete a convincing 51-run victory.