Raids At Five Locations In Gem Granite Veeramani Case; Phones, Documents Seized

Chennai, Sept 23:

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Wednesday conducted searches at five locations, including the office and residence of Gem Granite businessman Veeramani, in connection with a case involving alleged sexual offences against minor girls.

According to the police, a Chennai-based volunteer had approached the Inspector of the Anti-Vice Squad on October 6, 2025, claiming that an unidentified man had handed over a pen drive at his office. The man allegedly said it contained a video showing Veeramani involved in a sexual offence against a minor girl at the bedroom of his associate Shanthi. After examining the video, the police registered a case and subsequently identified the person seen in it as Veeramani.

Veeramani, along with Shanthi and Mahendran Simhan, was arrested by the CCB on August 29, 2026, in connection with the case and remanded in judicial custody. Ganesan was arrested on September 22 for allegedly possessing a video showing Veeramani in an objectionable situation with a minor and failing to inform the police. He was subsequently lodged in Puzhal Central Prison.

Based on the statement of Ganesan, CCB personnel conducted searches on Wednesday at five locations linked to the investigation. These included the residence of Prakash in Perambur, his office in Royapettah, Veeramani’s offices in Gopalapuram and his residence in T Nagar, among other locations.

Police said mobile phones, documents and digital evidence were seized during the searches. Searches have been completed at three locations, while operations are continuing at the Gopalapuram and T Nagar premises.

The CCB said the investigation would continue based on the evidence and documents seized during the searches.