Ram Madhav Appointed Tamil Nadu BJP In-Charge

Chennai, Sept 23:

The BJP on Wednesday appointed national vice-president Ram Madhav as the party’s central in-charge for Tamil Nadu, as part of a major organisational reshuffle announced by party president Nitin Nabin.

Ram Madhav will be assisted by Nirmal Kumar Surana and D.K. Aruna, who have been named co-in-charges for Tamil Nadu. The BJP has simultaneously announced in-charges and co-in-charges for all 28 states and eight Union Territories.

Madhav, who is from Andhra Pradesh, has held several key organisational positions in the BJP and previously served as the party’s national general secretary. He was appointed a national vice-president in the BJP’s new national team announced in August.

The reshuffle also assigns Smriti Irani to Haryana and Chhattisgarh, while Vinod Tawde has been given charge of Uttar Pradesh. Madhav has been given responsibility for both Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand.

This is a significant organisational appointment for the BJP in Tamil Nadu, with the new team taking charge as the party reorganises its state-level structure.