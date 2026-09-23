TVK Questions Stalin’s Silence Over Veeramani POCSO Case

Chennai, Sept 23:

The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Wednesday questioned DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin’s silence over the POCSO case involving Gem Granites founder R Veeramani. The party’s IT Wing alleged that the case was allowed to lapse during the previous DMK regime and sought an explanation from Stalin on why a final report was filed without what it described as a proper investigation.

TVK also questioned the role of former Law Minister S Regupathy in the handling of video evidence, particularly his statement that the footage was unclear. The party asked whether any pressure was brought on the investigation and why the case was not pursued further. TVK has not produced evidence that Stalin personally intervened in the investigation.

The allegations have triggered a political exchange between TVK and DMK. Regupathy has denied that the previous government protected Veeramani, saying an FIR was registered promptly after a complaint and video were submitted in October 2025. He maintained that further proceedings were kept pending while investigators sought additional evidence. The TVK government, meanwhile, says the earlier probe was inadequate and that the case is now under fresh investigation.