Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP, RSS and EC of ‘Treason’ Over ‘Vote Chori’ Claim

New Delhi, Sept 23:

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the BJP, RSS and the Election Commission of India of committing “an act of treason”, alleging that “vote chori” was a direct attack on the Constitution.

Gandhi’s remarks came amid a controversy over reports that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over the past 10 months on aspects of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The reported concerns included voter deletions and additions, restoration of names, appeals against electoral-roll decisions and changes involving Form 6.

The Election Commission, however, rejected the suggestion that the reported internal objections represented a split in its decision-making. It said that individual views expressed during deliberations did not constitute decisions of the Commission and maintained that all decisions relating to SIR were taken unanimously with the approval of all three Election Commissioners.

Gandhi said in a post on X that “vote chori” was a crime against the Indian people and a direct attack on the Constitution, adding that “justice will be served.” His allegation against the BJP, RSS and EC remains a political claim; the Election Commission has disputed the underlying characterization of its SIR decision-making.