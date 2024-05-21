NGT issues verdict on Ennore ammonia gas leak incident

Chennai: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has delivered its verdict regarding the ammonia gas leak incident in Ennore that occurred in December last year, resulting in the hospitalization of over 50 residents.

The incident, which took place around midnight on December 26, 2023, involved a leak from the sub-sea pipeline of Coromandel International Ltd (CIL), a fertilizer manufacturing company located at Ennore Creek.

This event followed an oil spill in the same area earlier that month, compounding environmental and health concerns for the local community.

In its ruling, the NGT has mandated that Coromandel International Ltd strictly adhere to the norms set forth by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

The tribunal has specified that the company will be permitted to reopen its plant only after obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the relevant departments, as well as securing permission from the state government.

Additionally, the NGT has ordered CIL to pay the penalty imposed by the TNPCB as part of the measures to address the environmental violations and the impact of the gas leak. The tribunal’s decision underscores the importance of compliance with environmental regulations to prevent such incidents and safeguard public health and the environment.

This verdict serves as a reminder to industries operating in sensitive areas to maintain stringent safety and environmental standards, ensuring that their operations do not pose a risk to the surrounding communities and ecosystems.