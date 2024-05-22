Islamabad Court summons defence staff in Farhad Case

Top federal government officials of Pakistan, like the interior and defence secretaries, will appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday concerning the abduction case of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) writer and poet Ahmed Farhad Shah, The News International reported.

While hearing the petition, the IHC asked the government officials “whether the intelligence agencies will run this country or it will be governed in accordance with the law.”

The IHC also ordered the investigation officer to record the statement of the sector commander of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and submit a report.

As per News International, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani while commenting on the same stated “If the ISI sector commander lives on the moon, what his status is and if he is not a Grade 18 officer”.