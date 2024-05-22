NIA charges Canada- based Khalistani terrorist, his aides

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against Canada-based pro-Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh and three of his aides for being part of a conspiracy to unleash terror attacks in various parts of Punjab and Delhi, the agency Tuesday said.

The action marks a big leap in NIA’s efforts to destroy sleeper cells operated by Singh alias Arsh Dala to unleash terrorist attacks in various parts of Punjab and Delhi, it said.

“Canada-based Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala and his Indian agents Harjeet Singh alias Harry Maur, Ravinder Singh alias Rajvinder Singh alias Harry Rajpura, and Rajeev Kumar alias Sheela have been charge sheeted before the NIA Special Court, New Delhi (on Monday),” said the statement issued by the anti-terror agency.