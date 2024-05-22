Brij Bhushan Singh pleads not guilty to charges of sexual harassment

Singh pleaded not guilty to the charges and claimed trial.

“Why will I plead guilty when I am not guilty?” Singh told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot.

The court also framed the charge of criminal intimidation against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.

The judge posted the matter for further proceedings on June 1.

ACMM Rajpoot observed there was “sufficient evidence” to proceed against him.