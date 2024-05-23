Death threat call to Modi

Chennai: State cyber sleuths are on the lookout for an unidentified Hindi-speaking individual who made a death threat against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The threat was issued during a phone call to the National Investigative Agency (NIA) office in Chennai on Wednesday night.

According to police sources, the call was received at the NIA office in Purusaiwakkam at approximately 9:30 pm. The caller, speaking in Hindi, issued the death threat before abruptly disconnecting the call.

Initial investigations revealed that the threatening call originated from Madhya Pradesh. Following this discovery, the Chennai unit of the NIA promptly alerted their counterparts in northern India and state cyber crime officials.

An investigation is currently underway to trace the caller and ascertain the credibility of the threat. Authorities are employing advanced cyber forensics and collaboration with various law enforcement agencies to identify and apprehend the suspect swiftly.