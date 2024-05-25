Zee seeks $90 mn termination fee from Sony 

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has sought a termination fee of $90 million (around Rs 748.7 crore) from the Sony Group for calling off the $10 billion merger deal in January this year.

It has sought termination fees from two Sony Group entities —Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), now known as Culver Max Entertainment, and Bangla Entertainment (BEPL)—according to a regulatory filing from Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Thursday.

ZEEL has, on account of Culver Max’s and BEPL’s breaches under the Merger Cooperation agreement (MCA), terminated the MCA by issuing a letter dated May 23, 2024.

The company has sought a termination fee from Culver Max and BEPL under the provisions of the MCA, it said.