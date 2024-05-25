Paytm to focus on UPI, card processing & EMI

Payment and financial services company Paytm on Friday said that it is bullish on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) alongside card processing and EMI payments to drive its payment services business.

These business lines are expected to play a key role in Paytm’s strong revival and maintain its position as a payments leader in the country.

The company highlighted that UPI, which previously contributed 70 per cent of the total Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), now accounts for nearly 80-85 per cent, emphasising its pivotal role in the business model.

During an earnings call on Wednesday following the release of the fourth quarter (Q4) FY24 and FY24 results, Paytm also emphasised on recovery of its merchant GMV. In FY24, Paytm’s GMV surged 39 per cent (year-on-year) to Rs 18.3 lakh crore.