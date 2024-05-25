X platform now has 600 million monthly active users: Musk

Musk, who acquired the platform in 2022 for $44 billion, is making it an “everything app” where people can post movies and TV shows and also make digital payments.

“X has 600 million monthly active users, about half of which use the platform every day,” the tech billionaire said in a post.

The X users reacted, saying it is the best platform on earth.

Super chats will also arrive for live content on X soon, according to Musk.

Paid users can also post movies, TV series, or podcasts on the platform and earn money.

Musk has also informed his followers that the ‘AI Audiences’ feature is coming soon.