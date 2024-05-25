Rise in hypertension among young Indian children ‘alarming’: AIIMS

As May is marked as the hypertension awareness month, experts from the apex institute briefed the media about the rising cases of hypertension in the country, the reasons behind and how to mitigate it.

“About 15-20 per cent of children and adolescents aged between 10-19 have hypertension more than what is normal at their age,” said Dr. Sumit Malhotra, Professor, Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS.

“It is alarming,” he added, noting that high BP is a major cause of brain stroke, myocardial infarction or heart attack, kidney disease, and retina problems, among others.