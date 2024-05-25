Tchouameni to miss Champions League final 

Ahead of the Champions League final against Dortmund, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will miss the summit clash due to a foot injury.

Tchouameni has not played for the club since suffering a stress fracture during their Champions League semifinal win over Bayern Munich this month. The 24-year-old has played 38 matches for the Spanish champions across all competitions this season.

“He’s doing individual work but he’s not ready for the (Champions League) final. Let’s see if he’s ready for the Euros,” Ancelotti told reporters on Friday ahead of their last La Liga game against Real Betis.

Tchouameni was also named in France’s 25-member squad for the European Championship but the recent injury puts his participation in doubt for next month’s tournament in Germany.