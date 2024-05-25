Sixth Phase of Lok Sabha Elections Commences with High Stakes Across 58 Constituencies

The sixth phase of voting in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections has commenced, covering 58 seats across seven states and one Union Territory (UT). This critical phase includes single-phase voting in Delhi and Haryana, while Odisha holds simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

As of 9 am, the overall voter turnout was recorded at 10.8%. West Bengal led with the highest turnout at 16.5%, whereas Odisha reported the lowest participation. By the end of today’s voting, elections will be completed for 486 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, including all constituencies in Haryana, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Election Commission has urged polling officers and authorities to implement measures to alleviate the effects of the ongoing heatwave across north India, which has significantly impacted Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Key Constituencies and Regions

Voters are casting their ballots in the following regions:

Bihar: 8 seats

West Bengal: 8 seats

Delhi: 7 seats

Haryana: 10 seats

Jharkhand: 4 seats

Uttar Pradesh: 14 seats

Jammu & Kashmir: The Anantnag-Rajouri seat, which was moved from the third to the sixth phase.

Some of the key seats in this phase include:

New Delhi: Notable for its political significance in the national capital.

North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, Chandni Chowk: Crucial constituencies in Delhi.

Sultanpur and Azamgarh: High-stakes seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Anantnag-Rajouri: The final seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

West Bengal: Tamluk, Medinipur, among other important constituencies.

Haryana: Key seats include Karnal, Kurukshetra, Gurgaon, and Rohtak.

Odisha: Noteworthy seats include Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Sambalpur.