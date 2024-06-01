Exit Polls Predict Landslide Victory for BJP-Led NDA in Lok Sabha Elections



In a resounding show of support, ten exit polls have predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure a significant majority in the Lok Sabha, with projections surpassing the 350-seat mark. The Opposition INDIA bloc, on the other hand, is expected to win fewer than 200 seats. Votes from all seven phases of the Lok Sabha election will be counted on June 4.

The comprehensive exit polls suggest that while the NDA is poised to win at least 350 seats, it may fall short of the coveted 400-seat milestone. However, three exit polls – India Today-My Axis India, India TV-CNX, and News24-Today Chanakya – have projected that the NDA could surpass this threshold, forecasting over 400 seats.

Among the exit polls, Dainik Bhaskar stands out as the only one predicting that the INDIA bloc will secure more than 200 seats.

Detailed Projections:

India Today-My Axis India: Predicts the NDA will achieve 361–401 seats, the INDIA bloc 131–166 seats, and other parties 8–20 seats.

India TV-CNX: Foresees the NDA winning 371–401 seats, the INDIA bloc 109–139 seats, and others 28–38 seats.

News24-Today Chanakya: Projects a massive win for the NDA with 400 seats, including 335 for the BJP alone. The INDIA alliance is expected to secure 107 seats, with Congress getting 50 seats.

Republic Bharat-Matrize: Estimates the NDA will win 353–368 seats, the INDIA bloc 118–133 seats, and other candidates 43–48 seats.

India News-Dynamics: Predicts the NDA will secure 371 seats, the INDIA bloc 125–133 seats, and others 30 seats.

Republic Bharat-P Marq: Forecasts 359 seats for the NDA, 154 for the INDIA bloc, and 30 for others.

Jan Ki Baat: Estimates the NDA will win 362–392 seats, the INDIA bloc 141–161 seats, and others 10–20 seats.

News Nation: Projects the NDA will secure 342–378 seats, the INDIA bloc 153–169 seats.

NDTV India-Jan Ki Baat: Predicts 362–392 seats for the NDA, 141–161 for the INDIA bloc, and 10–20 for others.