BJP secures majority in Arunachal Pradesh, SKM retains power in Sikkim

In the recently concluded assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a resounding victory in Arunachal Pradesh, while the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is poised to retain power in Sikkim.

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results

The BJP has crossed the majority mark by winning 46 out of 60 seats in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly. The elections for these seats were conducted on April 19, coinciding with the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Notably, the BJP had already secured victory in 10 seats unopposed before the election day, giving it a significant advantage.

Key Highlights:

Total Seats Won by BJP: 46 out of 60

Unopposed Wins: 10 seats

Prominent Victories: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein have retained their respective seats.

Previous Election Performance (2019): BJP had won 41 seats.

This victory solidifies the BJP’s dominance in Arunachal Pradesh, building on its previous success in the 2019 elections where it had emerged victorious in 41 seats. The unopposed wins have further underscored the party’s stronghold in the state.

Sikkim Assembly Election Results

In Sikkim, the SKM is set to retain power by winning at least 20 seats out of the 32 in the Assembly. The elections were also held on April 19, aligning with the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Key Highlights:

Total Seats Won by SKM: At least 20 out of 32

Previous Election Performance (2019): SKM had won 17 seats, while the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) secured 15 seats.

Exit Poll Predictions: Indicated a return to power for the SKM.

The SKM’s projected victory marks a continued preference for its governance, following its success in the 2019 elections where it narrowly outpaced the SDF by securing 17 seats to the SDF’s 15.