Rahul dismisses Exit Polls as ‘Modi Media Poll’, Claims INDIA Bloc will secure 295 seats

The Congress party has vehemently dismissed the recent exit polls, with former party president Rahul Gandhi branding them as “bogus” and accusing them of being part of a deliberate attempt to manipulate election outcomes in favor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi’s Strong Rejection

In a press briefing at the AICC headquarters following a video conference with the party’s Lok Sabha MPs, Rahul Gandhi referred to the exit polls as “Modi media poll”. He alleged that these polls are not a reflection of the true electoral sentiment but are instead designed to serve Modi’s interests.

“This is not called an exit poll but its name is ‘Modi media poll’. This is Modi ji’s poll, it is his fantasy poll,” Rahul Gandhi asserted. He went on to use a popular cultural reference to make his point, saying, “Have you heard Sidhu Moose Wala’s song ‘295’? So 295 (seats),” indicating his confidence that the INDIA bloc will secure 295 seats.

The Congress party, through its leaders, has expressed strong disapproval of the exit polls, suggesting they are part of psychological tactics aimed at demoralizing the INDIA bloc workers. Congress general secretary Jaira Ramesh criticized the Prime Minister’s actions, interpreting his meetings and planning sessions as pressure tactics.