Karunas found with live bullets at Chennai airport

In a surprising incident at Chennai airport, security officials discovered 40 live bullets in the handbag of actor-politician Karunas as he was preparing to board a flight to Tiruchy on Sunday.

During a routine security check, airport officials found 40 live bullets inside Karunas’s bag. The 32 calibre ammunition was packed in two boxes. Following the discovery, security personnel immediately seized the bullets and took Karunas in for questioning.

According to sources at the airport, Karunas explained during the inquiry that he possessed a licensed handgun for personal protection. Due to the enforcement of the election model code of conduct, he had handed over his handgun to the police station in his hometown of Dindigul district, in compliance with the regulations. However, he claimed that the 40 live bullets were accidentally left in his handbag.

To substantiate his claim, Karunas presented documents indicating that he had surrendered his handgun to the police. The security officials verified the authenticity of these documents and found them to be valid.

The security team advised Karunas that carrying bullets is against the rules and cautioned him about ensuring all such items are properly secured and accounted for in the future. Following the inquiry and document verification, the officials returned Karunas’s bag but retained the ammunition.