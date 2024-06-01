N Korean leader guides firing drill with large rocket launchers

North Korea, on Friday, said it conducted a firing drill involving super-large multiple rocket launchers in a bid to demonstrate its resolve to stage a preemptive strike against South Korea if provoked.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised the “power demonstration firing” drill involving 600 mm multiple rocket launchers on Thursday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The South Korean military said it detected the North’s launch of around ten short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Thursday.

It was unusual for Pyongyang to fire a salvo of some ten missiles at a time, reports Yonhap news agency.

The KCNA said the drill was aimed at showing North Korea’s “corresponding will not to hesitate to carry out a preemptive attack by invoking the right to self-defence at any time when the enemies attempt to use military force against it.”