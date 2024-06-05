India set to face Ireland in T20 WC opener

New York: Following a heartbreaking loss to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup final at home, India embarks on their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 journey with a nearly unchanged star-studded lineup.

The inaugural T20 World Cup winners of 2007 are set to face a formidable Ireland side in their Group A opening match at the newly inaugurated Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday.

India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, emphasized the importance of moving on from the recent defeat and focusing on the present. “We need to stay in the present and not worry about how we are going to end the tournament,” Rohit stated, underlining the team’s commitment to taking one game at a time.

India is somewhat familiar with the new stadium, having played a pre-tournament warm-up match against Bangladesh at the same venue, which they won by 60 runs. The Indian pace bowlers were particularly impressive, taking eight wickets. Despite this, Rohit remains cautious about the conditions, describing them as “quite unknown.” He noted, “A lot of things are very uncertain in terms of the outfield and the pitch – there is a square of four pitches and I don’t know which wicket we will play on.”

Reflecting on his experience from the 2007 T20 World Cup, Rohit remarked on how the shortest format of the game has evolved over the past 17 years. “The average score is a lot more than what it used to be in 2007 and that’s because of the innovation – players trying to do different things at different times and being brave.”

India’s opponents, Ireland, have also made significant strides since their first appearance in the tournament in 2009. Acknowledging the progress of the Irish team, Rohit said, “They [Ireland] play a lot of T20 cricket, a lot of their players play around the world in a lot of the leagues, so it’s going to be as competitive a game as we play with any other opposition.”

Ireland’s coach, Heinrich Malan, echoed a similar sentiment of focusing on their game rather than the occasion. Malan urged his team to “play consistently good cricket” and to remain unfazed by the magnitude of the event or their opponents.

As India and Ireland prepare for what promises to be an exciting clash, cricket fans around the world eagerly await the start of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, hopeful for a tournament filled with thrilling matches and memorable moments.