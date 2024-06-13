Scientists find common ocean algae to help cool Earth’s climate

An international team of researchers has found a common type of ocean algae that plays a significant role in producing a massively abundant compound to help cool the Earth’s climate.

The team from the University of East Anglia (UEA) and Ocean University of China (OUC) identified the bloom-forming Pelagophyceae algae as potentially abundant and important producers of a compound called dimethylsulfoniopropionate, or DMSP.

While “the Pelagophyceae are amongst the most abundant algae on Earth, they were not previously known as important producers of DMSP,” said Professor Jonathan Todd, from UEA’s School of Biological Sciences.

Calling the “discovery is exciting”, the Professor explained that “DMSP is an abundant antistress compound, food source for other microorganisms and a major source of climate-cooling gases”.