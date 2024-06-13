UK Foreign Secy congratulates Jaishankar

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron extended his congratulations to S Jaishankar on his reappointment as External Affairs Minister in Prime Minister Modi’s Cabinet.

Taking on X, the UK Foreign Secretary stated, “I would also like to extend my congratulations to @DrSJaishankar on his re-appointment as External Affaits Minister”.

Jaishankar, a prominent BJP figure who steered India’s diplomatic course during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term took charge as External Affairs Minister once again in the new government and resumed his duties at the Ministry of External Affairs in South Block.

“It is an immense honour to be once again given the responsibility of leading the Ministry of External Affairs,” the 69-year-old politician said outside his South Block office.

Reflecting on the achievements of the previous term, he highlighted the ministry’s exceptional performance, citing milestones such as delivering the G20 presidency and spearheading vital initiatives like Vaccine Maitri amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.