Taiwan detects 15 Chinese aircraft around nation

The Ministry of National Defense said it has detected 15 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels around Taiwan between Saturday and Sunday, Taiwan News reported.

According to MND, of the 15 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, eight crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northern and southwestern portions of the country’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

According to Taiwan News, in response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

On June 22, Taiwan’s defence ministry tracked 41 Chinese military aircraft and seven navy ships around the nation.

According to the ministry, a total of 32 aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line and entered the northern, southwestern, and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

