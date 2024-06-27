US committed to partnering with Maldives: Blinken

The US has reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with the Maldives to promote a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, a senior state department official has said, amidst the archipelagic nation in the Indian Ocean moving closer to China.

This message was conveyed when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with visiting Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer on Tuesday in Washington, DC.

Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the US commitment to partnering with Maldives to promote a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, state department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Ever since Maldivian leader Mohamed Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, assumed charge as President in November last year, the Maldives has stepped up ties with Beijing and inked several bilateral agreements, including a defence cooperation deal.