Trump refuses to take responsibility for Capitol attack

Former US President and Republican challenger in the 2024 US Presidential elections, Donald Trump has refused to take any responsibility for the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, saying he offered “10,000 soldiers or National Guard” ahead of his speech that day, but was turned down.

On being asked about his actions and inactions on January 6, 2021, when rioters attacked the US Capitol Trump, intially during during the Presidential debate on Thursday night (local time) hosted by CNN, tried to sidestep the question by indicating other points in order to criticise Biden.

“On January 6, we had a great border, nobody coming through–very few. On January 6, we were energy independent. On January 6, we had the lowest taxes ever, we had the lowest regulations ever. On January 6, were respected all over the world, all over the world we were respected, and then he comes in,” Trump stated, utterly evading accountability or confronting the uprising on Capitol Hill.