RCB appoints DK as batting coach – mentor

Bengaluru: In a strategic move ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has appointed former cricketer-turned-commentator Dinesh Karthik as their batting coach and mentor.

The announcement was made on Monday, July 1, as RCB continues its quest for its first IPL trophy after 17 seasons in the league.

RCB took to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) to share the news, stating, “Welcome our keeper in every sense, Dinesh Karthik, back into RCB in an all-new avatar. DK will be the batting coach and mentor of the RCB men’s team.” The post further added, “You can take the man out of cricket but not cricket out of the man! Shower him with all the love, 12th Man Army.”

Expressing his enthusiasm for the role, Karthik described the opportunity as an exciting new chapter in his life. “Coaching at a professional level is incredibly exciting for me and is something I am truly passionate about. Hopefully, the breadth of my experiences as a player can contribute to the development of the group and bring added value,” he stated.

Karthik emphasized the importance of not just technical skills but also match intelligence and composure. “I believe that cricket success hinges not only on technical proficiency but also on match intelligence and composure. I am eager to coach and mentor our batting group, helping them to not only refine their method but also to develop the keen match awareness needed to excel under pressure,” he explained.

Despite being one of the most popular franchises in the IPL, RCB has yet to secure a title win. The appointment of Karthik is seen as a crucial step in strengthening the team’s batting lineup and overall strategy. With the mega auction approaching, RCB is looking to build a formidable squad that can finally clinch the elusive trophy.

Dinesh Karthik’s appointment as batting coach and mentor marks a significant development for RCB as they gear up for IPL 2025. His extensive experience and passion for the game are expected to bring a fresh perspective and added value to the team. As RCB aims to break their title drought, Karthik’s role will be pivotal in guiding the batting unit and instilling the match intelligence and composure necessary for success.