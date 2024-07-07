Armstrong murder: Mayawati demands CBI probe

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder of the party’s Tamil Nadu chief, K Armstrong. Speaking on Sunday, Mayawati expressed doubts over the arrests made by local police, suggesting that the real culprits are still at large.

K Armstrong was killed a few days ago near Perambur, and the police suspect the involvement of associates of the slain gangster, Arcot Suresh. However, Mayawati has voiced her dissatisfaction with the investigation’s progress, claiming that those arrested by the local authorities are not the true perpetrators.

“The way he was killed shows there is nothing called law and order in Tamil Nadu. Those who have killed him, the real culprits have not been nabbed,” Mayawati stated.

In a strong statement, Mayawati threatened to launch a protest if the state government did not refer the case to the CBI. She emphasized the seriousness with which the BSP is treating the incident and assured that the party would not remain silent.

“Our party has taken this incident very seriously and we will not sit quietly. Our state unit will not sit quiet and will exert pressure on the state government to refer this case to the CBI,” she said. “I will pray to god to give his family and supporters strength to bear the loss. To ensure action against the accused, the party cadre should come forward but at the same time, stay within the limits of law and show that the weaker section does not take the law into their hands.”