India levels T20 series with dominant win over Zimbabwe

Harare; In a commanding performance, India defeated Zimbabwe by 100 runs in the second match of the five-match T20I series at the Harare Sports Club. The victory, powered by stellar contributions from both the batting and bowling units, brings the series to an even 1-1.

India’s innings was headlined by a scintillating century from Abhishek Sharma, who played a crucial role in setting a formidable target. Opening the innings after Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat, Sharma’s aggressive play was complemented by Ruturaj Gaikwad’s valuable half-century. The pair’s efforts propelled India to an imposing 234/2 by the end of their 20 overs.

Zimbabwe faced an uphill task in chasing the target, and India’s bowlers ensured that the pressure remained relentless. Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar were the stars with the ball, each taking three wickets and effectively dismantling Zimbabwe’s batting lineup. Their combined efforts restricted Zimbabwe to 134 all out, securing a comprehensive victory for India.

The match’s outcome was a significant turnaround for India, who needed a strong response after losing the first T20I. The bowlers’ disciplined performance, coupled with the batsmen’s explosive scoring, highlighted a well-rounded team effort.