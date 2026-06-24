CM Vijay hands over jobs to 401 candidates 

Chennai, June 24:

In a significant step towards strengthening public sector employment in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Vijay presided over a grand appointment ceremony held at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chepauk, Chennai.

The event marked the distribution of appointment orders to 401 candidates selected through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), reflecting the state’s continued commitment to transparent and merit-based recruitment.

Out of the 401 beneficiaries, 383 candidates were appointed as Assistant Engineers, while 18 secured positions as Assistant Accounts Officers.

The ceremony not only celebrated their success but also underscored the importance of technical and administrative roles in driving Tamil Nadu’s infrastructure and governance forward.

In a major announcement that drew applause, the Chief Minister revealed that approval has been granted to recruit 15,000 personnel into the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board within the current year.

This move is expected to significantly boost employment opportunities while strengthening the state’s power sector, which remains a critical backbone for industrial and domestic growth.

However, beyond policy and numbers, it was a deeply human moment that captured widespread public attention. During the event, Chief Minister Vijay noticed a full-term pregnant woman among the selected candidates.

In a gesture that resonated with compassion and sensitivity, he personally walked up to her and handed over the appointment order at her seat, ensuring she did not have to move or strain herself.

This thoughtful act quickly went viral on social media, with many praising the Chief Minister for blending governance with empathy.

The moment stood out as a reminder that leadership is not just about decisions and announcements, but also about understanding and responding to individual human circumstances.

The event at Kalaivanar Arangam thus became more than just a formal distribution of job orders—it turned into a symbol of opportunity, administrative efficiency, and compassionate leadership, leaving a lasting impression on both the beneficiaries and the public at large.