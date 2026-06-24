‘No need for CM to act in Assembly’

Chennai, June 24:

Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister K. A. Sengottaiyan launched a sharp counterattack against the opposition while addressing reporters at the Chennai Airport, strongly defending Chief Minister Vijay and dismissing allegations raised in the Assembly.

Responding to criticism made by opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin that the Chief Minister was “acting” in the Assembly, Sengottaiyan said there was absolutely no need for such claims. He remarked that the Chief Minister had already reached the pinnacle of acting before entering politics, and is now fully committed to working for the welfare of the people.

“Initially, the opposition questioned why the Chief Minister was not speaking. But once he began responding, they found themselves unable to counter him,” Sengottaiyan said. He added that the DMK members, unable to handle his replies, chose to walk out of the Assembly in discomfort.

The minister also addressed allegations regarding irregularities in granting licenses to private schools during Udhayanidhi Stalin’s tenure as School Education Minister. When questioned about claims made by private school associations, Sengottaiyan dismissed them, suggesting that such accusations were likely aimed at the previous DMK regime rather than the current administration.

His remarks come amid escalating political exchanges between the ruling dispensation and the opposition, reflecting the intensifying tone of Assembly debates and public discourse in Tamil Nadu.